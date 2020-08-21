Niagara Falls develops plan to remove extra waste carts by next Friday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara Falls officials say the city and Modern Disposal developed a plan for the removal of blue excess waste and green recycling carts.

Residents of the Cataract City, who have extra waste and recycling carts for which a service change request has been filed and approved, Modern Disposal will pick those carts up for removal on August 29, starting at 8 a.m.

According to the city, the Department of Public Works is sending out letters to residents who approved requests for removal of the extra carts.

The letters will include information explaining what the removal procedure is, as well as providing yellow tags and zip ties to mark and indicate carts that will be removed.

Officials ask residents to prepare extra carts by:

Carts put out for removal must have the yellow tag attached to them. Carts that do not have a tag will not be removed.

Carts must be visible and accessible.

Carts must be at the street’s edge.

Carts (for both waste and recycling) must be empty at the time of removal.

Anyone with questions can contact the Department of Public Works at 716-286-4826.