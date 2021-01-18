Niagara Falls DMV office closed until next week due to COVID-19

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls office of the Niagara County DMV will be closed until Monday, January 25.

This is because cases of COVID-19 have forced several staff members to isolate or quarantine themselves.

“I apologize to the public for this inconvenience, but as we have seen throughout this pandemic, the COVID-19 virus can wreak havoc in a moment’s notice,” said Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski. “We are currently working closely with the Niagara County Health Department to make sure we follow all protocols and are comfortable we will be able to open up next Monday.”

Anyone who had an appointment at the Niagara Falls office this week can keep that appointment time, but instead, go to the Lockport or North Tonawanda office.

“We have redeployed staff to help ensure that anyone who booked an appointment in Niagara Falls can show up at the same time to either Lockport or North Tonawanda and we can handle their transaction. They do not need to call us or do anything else, just show up at either office at their scheduled time,” said Jastrzemski.