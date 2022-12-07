NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls firefighters delivered toys to the Niagara County Courthouse giving tree Tuesday night.

The giving tree supports the Casey House Shelter, Twin Cities Outreach, and the Salvation Army.

“Niagara Falls firefighters are proud to support the entire community across Niagara County which is why we delivered these bags of toys tonight to Lockport for the Christmas Giving Tree,” former Niagara County legislator and current Fire Captain Jason Zona said in a release. “We hope we can make some children’s Christmas a little brighter.”

Legislature minority leader Christopher Robins thanked the firefighters for the donation and acknowledged the donation’s contribution to the success of this year’s giving tree.