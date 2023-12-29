NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Niagara Falls is welcoming new leadership of its police and fire departments.

Nicholas Ligammari will be taking over as Police Superintendent with the departure of John Faso, while Gary Pochatko will serve as the new fire chief with Joseph Pedulla’s exit.

Faso and Ligammari go way back, and Faso says he’s “pleased” with the choice of Ligammari as his successor.

“Nick and I were hired together, attended the Academy together, and were partners in Patrol,” Faso said. “I know firsthand the kind of person he is and I am confident he will be an excellent leader for this department. Nick has spent the past 28 plus years serving this department and the citizens of Niagara Falls in various roles with the NFPD.”

Pedulla also says he’s happy with the choice of his successor.

“I have served with Gary on both the Union and Mutual Aid Executive Boards over the years and can attest to his professionalism and suitability for this position,” Pedulla said of Pochatko. “Gary has the right work ethic and mindset to lead this department going forward.”