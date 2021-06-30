Niagara Falls hit-and-run hospitalizes motorcyclist

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition at ECMC after colliding with a vehicle in Niagara Falls.

Around 11:17 p.m., police responded to the area of Buffalo Ave. and Hyde Park Blvd.

The 60-year-old Niagara Falls man’s riding companion told police they were headed west on Buffalo Ave. when a Chevy Blazer turned left off Hyde Park Blvd., colliding with the victim’s motorcycle.

Police say the Chevy vehicle then continued heading east on Buffalo Ave. It is expected to have driver’s side damage, but it’s not clear what color the vehicle is.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Niagara Falls Police Department’s Traffic Division at (716) 286-4563, or the police information line at (716) 286-4711.

