Niagara Falls hospital employee charged with taking drugs from dispensary

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — An employee of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been accused of taking controlled substances from the automated dispensary system.

New York State Police say Patricia MacArthur, 30, did this without a practitioner’s order.

MacArthur was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and fraud/deceit controlled substance.

She will appear in court later this month.

