NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Juneteenth celebrations are being held across the country including Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

The City of Niagara Falls held its first Juneteenth parade ever. It went from the public library on Main Street to the steps of City Hall.

City officials spoke about the city’s history in the civil rights movement and raised the official Juneteenth flag.

“What I like is that the city simply played a supporting role. We were asked for certain facilities, we were asked to provide certain things, but this is really organic this is really community-based. So that is what I appreciate the most,” said Mayor Robert Restaino, Niagara Falls.

Other festivities included a basketball tournament, music and history lessons about the Civil War and the civil rights era.