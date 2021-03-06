Niagara Falls ICU patient discharged after long COVID-19 battle

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– Francine Shelton spent 43 days at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center sick with COVID-19, Saturday she finally got to go home.

Shelton spent most of her stay at Memorial in the Intensive Care Unit on a ventilator, according to the hospital.

We’re told Shelton’s preexisting conditions made her battle with the virus that much more challenging.

Hospital staff and Shelton’s husband gathered to celebrate her discharge as she heads home to recover.