Niagara Falls’ incoming mayor talks “change”

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls will be under new leadership next week.

Democrat Robert Restaino will become the city’s new mayor on the first of the year.

He takes over for Paul Dyster, who is retiring after spending a dozen years in the position.

Fixing the city’s financial position is one of Restaino’s top priorities. He says one of the ways to get on the right track is to grow business outside of tourism.

Restaino also wants to make sure the city does not rely so heavily on casino money coming from the Seneca Nation.

“I think that that has been the principle difficulty in balancing the budget over the last several years — a reliance on the reserves, and the Seneca contribution has put us in a position where our expenses are increasing, but the recurring revenue streams haven’t been explored,” Restaino said.

News 4 asked Restaino what Niagara Falls residents can expect when he takes office. He said “change.”