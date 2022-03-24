NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) —The Niagara Falls City School District is putting safety first with its new weapons detection system in the high school and both middle schools.

Previously, students had to wait in line for their bag to be checked as they entered school each morning.

“It was cutting into first period a lot. Sometimes we had kids who were getting late slips at 8:30 we had lines out the door at 8:30 so we are able now to have kids just come straight through,” said high school principal Cynthia Jones.

Jones said they’re now able to process 2,000 students in 10 minutes as opposed to a half hour.

There are three stations in the high school and two in each middle school.

When students walk into school they can walk right through the detectors. If they don’t have anything on them, the lights on the detector will stay green and they can keep walking to class.

If they do have something that’s detected, the lights will turn red and they can walk over to the security officer to be checked.

“We have staff on that will check if it detects some type of threat but we’d rather be safe than sorry so if it’s anything that may be a threat to the school then it’s something we want to check out,” said safety and security director Bryan Dalporto.

The school board allocated $641,000 dollars for the system.

Superintendent Mark Laurrie said one of the reasons for this push were all the social media threats made in several districts across the area this past fall.

“We knew there was an uptick with violence in schools and in an effort to be proactive and also in an effort to be scaffolding in our security, this is not the only measure of security,” Laurrie said.

The detectors have done a lot more than just move things along efficiently.

“It has made the climate in the building a little bit more comfortable people are a little bit more at ease it just helps us to recover from the beginning of the school year and just start to have fun,” Jones said.

For now, they’ve made the decision not to put them in the elementary schools but that could change down the road.

The district is leasing the equipment for four years and will have access to newer technology upgrades as it becomes available.

