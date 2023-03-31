NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Niagara Falls launched a security rebate program to include non-for-profit businesses, Mayor Robert Restaino announced Friday.

This is being done in an effort to help local business owners and non-profit organizations increase security at their properties. Restaino said that economic development with this project is a goal as well.

$500,000 has been allocated for this program, part of the $57.2 million that the city received from the American Rescue Plan last summer. Businesses that purchase them will be reimbursed, with a cap of $700, and will need to sign an agreement that they will provide access to local law enforcement, if needed.

“This launch is another step forward to assist with public safety in the City of Niagara Falls,” Restaino said.

This news comes on the heels of several shooting threats across Western New York, particularly at schools.

For more information on how to obtain an application for the program, click here or contact the Department of Economic Development at 716-286-4482.