Niagara Falls lawmakers say ‘no’ to chickens

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Politics…and poultry. Niagara Falls city lawmakers have voted down a motion that would have allowed people to keep chickens on their property.

Several residents wrote to the council in support of having chickens in the city. Many claimed that people would be able to have fresh eggs. Council member Chris Voccio explained his ‘no’ vote.

“You gotta worry about the neighbors that get along,” Voccio said. “We already don’t take care of a lot of the things we’ve got going on with dogs, cats, other animals. The droppings these could provide when we already have rats, skunks, raccoons, possums — we have issues. So, I think that until we improve what we already have — we have to take a step back and look at this again in the future.”

Another council member quipped that if the chickens could be counted in the census, he would have voted ‘yes.’