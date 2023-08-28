NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man has been arrested after police say he was caught using a stun gun on a dog.
On Saturday evening, police in the city headed over to Cudaback Avenue after receiving a report of animal cruelty. The complainant told police that she observed a man using the weapon on a dog in his backyard and captured it on video, according to the police report.
“I could hear the zap and the dog weep in pain,” a police officer said in their report.
When police responded to the scene, they say they found Timothy Wooten, 63, and what appeared to be a German Shepherd named “Cooligo.” According to police, the dog was tied to a cage.
“I spoke with Wooten, asking if he had any weapons on him and he mumbled, ‘I don’t know,'” a police officer who watched a video of the alleged incident said.
After being frisked, police say they found a stun gun in the man’s rear pocket. The report says he told police he got the weapon from a friend.
Wooten was subsequently detained and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and criminal possession of a weapon. The stun gun was collected as evidence and Cooligo was taken from him, police said.
Wooten was later released with a court appearance ticket for Niagara Falls City Court.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.