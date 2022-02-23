Niagara Falls man admits to stabbing man at Wheatfield manufacturer

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man has admitted to assaulting another man at a facility in Wheatfield.

According to the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office, Marques Green, 28, stabbed the victim at Silipos, a gel manufacturer, this past October.

The 33-year-old Niagara Falls man ended up in critical condition at ECMC.

Green was later found following a police chase that culminated in a crash in Rochester.

Green was taken to the Niagara County Jail following the incidents.