Niagara Falls man arrested in connection to murders of mother, son in the city

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Niagara Falls man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide on Ninth Street on the morning of May 7, Niagara Falls Police say.

Police charged him first-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

On Monday, 31-year-old Billy Benton pleaded not guilty during his virtual arraignment. He remains without bail in the Niagara County Jail.

His next court date is set for June 22.

Members of the US Marshals Task Force took Benton into custody on the afternoon of May 8 in Cleveland. At that time, he was held on a warrant for second-degree assault and a parole violation unrelated to the double homicide.

