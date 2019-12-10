Niagara Falls man charged with secretly videotaping a minor changing and showering

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–A 66-year-old Niagara Falls man was arrested and charged with attempting to produce child porn.

The U.S. Attorney James Kennedy’s Office says the Town of Niagara Police received a complaint on June 19 regarding a now 13-year-old female victim.

According to police, the victim had been secretly recorded while changing and showering, and police identified the person responsible as Carl Anthony.

Police executed a federal search warrant on July 9 at Anthony’s home in Niagara Falls. A hard drive, seized during the search, contained two videos, both showing the minor victim changing and showering in a bathroom.

Anthony made an initial appearance before a judge.

Officials say subject to a home inspection he will be released on several conditions, including home arrest.