1  of  2
Breaking News
Suspect in custody after body found in Town of Tonawanda Democrats unveil 2 articles of impeachment against Trump
Live Now
News 4 at 4

Niagara Falls man charged with secretly videotaping a minor changing and showering

Niagara Falls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–A 66-year-old Niagara Falls man was arrested and charged with attempting to produce child porn.

The U.S. Attorney James Kennedy’s Office says the Town of Niagara Police received a complaint on June 19 regarding a now 13-year-old female victim.

According to police, the victim had been secretly recorded while changing and showering, and police identified the person responsible as Carl Anthony.

Police executed a federal search warrant on July 9 at Anthony’s home in Niagara Falls. A hard drive, seized during the search, contained two videos, both showing the minor victim changing and showering in a bathroom.

Anthony made an initial appearance before a judge.

Officials say subject to a home inspection he will be released on several conditions, including home arrest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss