NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a case leaving a lot of questions, a Niagara Falls man tells police he was shot Monday night.

Police responded to the victim’s front porch on 19th Street, where he was assaulted, around 10 p.m. Monday night. There, he told them he had been shot by an unknown man wearing all-black clothing, including a black ski mask.

After striking the victim in the left foot and right leg, police say the assailant fled the scene. He was not found. The victim told police he didn’t know who shot him or why he would have been shot in the first place.

The investigation into this incident continues.