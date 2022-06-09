NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls resident has been charged with a fatal shooting that happened in the city this past weekend.

On Saturday, shortly after 11 p.m., Keith Agee, 26, was shot on the 2400 block of LaSalle Avenue. He died the following day at ECMC.

On Wednesday night, Gabriel Moyer, 20, was found in an Amherst motel, where he was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force. He’s been charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

After being arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court, he was remanded to the Niagara County Jail. Moyer will be back in court on June 14.