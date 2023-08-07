BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man faces the possibility of life in prison after admitting that he stabbed a man to death before stealing the victim’s car and leading officers on a chase, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced Monday.

Gilbert Cruz, 35, pleaded guilty Monday morning to a charge of murder in the second degree in the death of 57-year-old Timothy Weymer. Weymer was found stabbed to death in his Niagara Falls hotel room on in February 2022.

“This morning’s proceedings brings closure to a grieving family who are mourning the loss of their loved one,” Seaman said.

Cruz will be sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison in October, the DA said. That means he faces a life sentence, with his first opportunity to petition for parole coming only after 20 years elapses.

Niagara Falls police began its investigation after Weymer’s family discovered he did not show up for his scheduled work shift, News 4 reported at the time of the homicide. A Cheektowaga resident, Weymer sometimes stayed in a hotel because of his work shifts. His body was discovered by hotel staff.

The following day, multiple police departments worked to track Cruz down as he led officers on a chase through Lewiston and into Youngstown in Weymer’s car.