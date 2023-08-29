BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man was sentenced to a total of 45 years to life in prison for the murder of a barber in 2021.

30-year-old Antonio Carr killed 57-year-old Trace Greene at Greene’s barber shop in Niagara Falls on October 2, 2021.

Carr was charged with second-degree murder and multiple weapons charges in connection. He was sentenced to 25 years to life on the murder charge plus two 10-year sentences on two separate weapons charges, to be served consecutively.

He was convicted of those charges in May.