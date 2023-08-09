NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man is going behind bars after being sentenced on multiple charges, including murder, the Niagara Falls District Attorney announced.

Artel M. Hudson, 29, was sentenced to serve 45 years to life in a state prison Wednesday.

In June of 2023, Hudson was convicted by jury on the following charges in relation to the murder of a Niagara Falls woman:

Murder in the first degree

Burglary in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon

In September 2020, Mariah Wilson, 28, was found dead inside her Niagara Falls apartment. Following an 18-month investigation, Hudson was arrested and charged in connection to the killing.

Hudson was also convicted by a separate jury in a previous trial for the gunpoint robbery of a Niagara Falls 7/11. He was convicted to serve 20 years on the robbery, to be served consecutively with the murder conviction.