Niagara Falls man shot in chest overnight on Ferry Ave.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Police say a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest overnight in the Cataract City.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Ferry Avenue at 2 a.m.

According to authorities, the man was rushed to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center before being transferred to ECMC.

Police tell News 4 he is still being treated, and the seriousness of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The police department asks anyone with information to call detectives at 716-286-4553. The incident is still under investigation.