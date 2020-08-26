Niagara Falls man shot while sitting in vehicle

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 31-year-old Niagara Falls man is in serious condition after being shot in the arm and neck.

Officials say it happened on Tuesday, around 5 p.m. At the time, the victim was sitting in a vehicle on the 1900 block of Cudaback Ave.

He was treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center before being taken to ECMC.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Niagara Falls police at (716) 286-4553.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.