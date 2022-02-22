Niagara Falls man twice accused of stealing from elderly with snowplow scam

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Niagara Falls are warning residents about a man who they say has been scamming the elderly.

Earlier this month, Joseph Morgante, 36, was accused of stealing from a 93-year-old woman living in the city’s Lasalle area.

According to police, Morgante was able to get inside the woman’s home after telling her he’d plow her driveway. While there, they say he stole her purse, which had cash and credit cards inside.

It’s not clear if he actually did plow her driveway, but police say he went on to use the woman’s money at area stores.

Officers say this alleged theft happened in December, but that this woman wasn’t the first person to fall victim to Morgante.

The month prior, police say Morgante conned an 80-year-old woman in the same area by using the plowing guise. Property was stolen in this instance, too, police say. On February 18, one week after his initial arrest, Morgante was taken into custody again.

After both arrests, Morgante was released with court appearance tickets. He faces charges of grand larceny and petit larceny.

Police want the community to be aware of Morgante. They’re asking for people who believe he is trying to scam them to call 911.