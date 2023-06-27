NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls mayor Robert Restaino took a big step on his quest for a second term by holding off two challengers in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election.

Restaino’s 1,323 votes gave him 45.3% of ballots in the three-way race. Glenn Choolokian, a former city councilman and long-time Niagara Falls Water Board employee finished second with 1,009 votes (34.5%) while community activist Demetreus Nix drew 581 votes (19.9%).

“There’s more to do, but I think some of the things we’re proud of is that we promised some fiscal stability back to the city, and we’ve done that,” Restaino told News 4 prior to the election.

The race featured a rematch of the 2019 general election for Niagara Falls mayor, in which Restaino outdrew Choolokian by a 2-to-1 margin while Choolokian ran on the Republican line.

Restiano will face Republican Carl Cain in the Nov. 7 general election. According to his website, Cain was the Niagara Falls deputy police chief from 2013-19 and served in both the New York State Air National Guard (1985-04) and the New York State Army National Guard (2004-12).

Restaino’s victory Tuesday may not have been as commanding as he would’ve liked, but it was certainly more comfortable than his 2019 primary victory in his first run for mayor, when he beat Seth Piccirillo by just over 100 votes. The tight primary was a reflection of the void left when Democrat Paul Dyster decided not to seek a fourth term. The turnout for the 2019 primary was more than 1,000 votes higher than Tuesday’s election.

A Democrat has won every race for Niagara Falls mayor since 2003.

The loss marked a third straight mayoral defeat for Choolokian, who also drew 13.7% of the votes in the general election in 2015.

Nix sought to become the first Black mayor of Niagara Falls. His campaign took a turn last Wednesday during a debate at the Niagara Falls Public Library when he walked out of the event after about half an hour. He seemingly became upset with the questions asked by moderators and left, saying more important issues like drug addiction were not being talked about.