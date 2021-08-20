Niagara Falls mayor says closure of OxyChem is “hard to hear”

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The mayor of Niagara Falls says the closure of Occidental Chemical is a story that’s “hard to hear.”

OxyChem confirmed Thursday, it’s closing the manufacturing operation on Buffalo Avenue.

Mayor Robert Restaino says he spoke with company representatives who say the closure was due to regional markets and transportation costs, so there was nothing the city could offer to reverse that decision.

“It’s a helpless feeling because there’s nothing we could do to stop it, it’s a corporate decision, I know 130 jobs, while all of them may not be city residents, many of them are, I realize for a lot of families, Oxy really was a multi-generation employer,” said Niagara Falls Robert Restaino.

Mayor Restaino says he will keep looking for light manufacturing opportunities to bolster the Cataract City’s economy.