Niagara Falls Mayor says putting together next year’s city budget has had some challenges

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The mayor of Niagara falls says putting next year’s city budget together has had some challenges, including at least one not related to the pandemic.

Mayor Robert Restaino says the pandemic has caused a drop in tourism, which has affected the city’s revenues.

That, he says, is forcing some tough choices to keep the budget balanced, and when casino revenue finally arrives, it won’t help much, because much of it was spent before the city had it.

“Well to my knowledge, with regard to budgets ’18 ’19 and ’20, it is somewhere in the neighborhood of just under $30 million,” Restaino said.

Mayor Restaino says some of the money will end up in the city’s accounts.

He’s expected to release the full budget next week.