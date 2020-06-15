Niagara Falls Mayor anticipates cuts to youth programs as result of budget shortfall

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino says the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic will likely lead to cuts in the city.

Although it’s the middle of June, Restaino still believes more federal help will come in the form of financial aid. Still though, he says the city must face its economic situation as it is, and not fully rely on the hope of assistance.

Back in April, Restaino projected that the city would lose about a quarter of its revenue for 2020. In all, that means a loss of four to five million dollars.

The mayor said that this projected shortfall in revenue presumes that $9.2 million, which was budgeted by Niagara Falls as an advance on casino revenue by the state, is received.

Because of the shortfall, Restaino anticipates that the city will begin cutting youth programs. Along with that, he says municipal pools may not open.

Specific programs were not mentioned, but Restaino says the city is exploring the possibility of partnering with area non-profits to continue them.

By cutting these programs, Restaino says Niagara Falls could save “a few hundred thousand dollars, but obviously, our problem is much greater than that.”

Other cuts are expected at the administrative level. Restaino says the cuts would be made to currently unfilled positions.

Looking at the budget deficit as a whole, the Mayor says that better revenue numbers could lead to the city bridging the gap.

Restaino says that the closed border between the U.S. and Canada plays a role in its economic issues, too.

