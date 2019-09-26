Niagara Falls Memorial going above and beyond to help those in need, outside of U.S. borders

Sick residents in a Nigerian Village are getting a helping hand from the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, went above and beyond, when they got a call from a medical mission called “Father Isaac’s Foundation.” The foundation, which is based in Niagara Falls, takes annual trips to a small village in Nigeria.

The clinic in Nigeria was in need of 25 beds and that’s when the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center decided to double it. They donated, not 25 — but 50 beds to the clinic.

“A hospital is a hospital whether it’s the United States, or it’s in Nigeria or anywhere else in the world,” said Patrick Bradley, director of communications and emergency management Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. “Their mission is the same as our mission. And that’s to help restore people to health and wholeness.”

The clinic provides vaccinations as well as treatment for diabetes, high blood pressure, hepatitis C, HIV and AIDS, and malaria. Last year, the clinic treated 850 people in one day, 750 people on the second day.

The groups medical mission is set to happen in January. For more information visit https://fatherisaac.org/



