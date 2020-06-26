Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announces new testing dates

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — More coronavirus testing dates were announced by Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
These tests are drive-thru/walk up, but advance registration is encouraged. If registration is not completed ahead of time, on-site registration will be available.
To schedule a test, call (716) 278-4496.
The medical center can provide a prescription for testing, by request.
Here are the dates and locations for testing:
- Wednesday (July 1) 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Beloved Community, 1710 Calumet Ave.
- Sunday, July 5: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., True Bethel Baptist Church, 1112 South Ave.
- Friday, July 10: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Niagara Street Elementary School
- Sunday, July 12: 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Word of Life Ministries, 1941 Hyde Park Blvd.
- Daily: 8 a.m. to 12 noon, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
- Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 1 to 5 p.m., Summit Healthplex
- Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Niagara University
- Tuesdays: 1 to 6 p.m., Summit Healthplex
