Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announces new testing dates

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — More coronavirus testing dates were announced by Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

These tests are drive-thru/walk up, but advance registration is encouraged. If registration is not completed ahead of time, on-site registration will be available.

To schedule a test, call (716) 278-4496.

The medical center can provide a prescription for testing, by request.

Here are the dates and locations for testing:

Wednesday (July 1) 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Beloved Community, 1710 Calumet Ave.

Sunday, July 5: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., True Bethel Baptist Church, 1112 South Ave.

Friday, July 10: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Niagara Street Elementary School

Sunday, July 12: 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Word of Life Ministries, 1941 Hyde Park Blvd.

Daily: 8 a.m. to 12 noon, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 1 to 5 p.m., Summit Healthplex

Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Niagara University

Tuesdays: 1 to 6 p.m., Summit Healthplex

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.