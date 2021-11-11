Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center awarded $40K grant to replace cooling tower

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — KeyBank, in partnership with the First Niagara Foundation, is giving a $40,000 grant to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

The money will be used to replace the cooling tower that currently serves the Mary C. Dyster Women’s Pavilion. Replacing this tower will protect against deterioration caused by water leakage and help maintain appropriate temperatures inside the facility.

The hospital says their Women’s Pavilion is unique in Niagara Falls, and it “serves as a hub for the provision of obstetrical and gynecological care, including labor and delivery services, postpartum education and care, and a large outpatient center that includes an integrated behavioral health program.”

“For decades, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has provided quality and compassionate care to the people of Niagara County,” said Elizabeth Gurney, director of corporate philanthropy at KeyBank and executive director of the First Niagara Foundation. “We are proud to support them as they ensure that exceptional patient care will continue as they improve what is already a first-class facility in Niagara Falls.”