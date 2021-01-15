Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center canceling vaccine clinics because of supply shortage

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced Friday afternoon they are canceling next week’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics due to a supply shortage.

Memorial says they have “not received enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to meet public demand.”

As a result they are canceling vaccination clinics from January 18 through January 22. They say once a new shipment of doses arrives, they will reschedule appointments.

Officials say they are “diligently working to get more vaccine doses delivered to our community. ”