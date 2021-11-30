Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center changing visitation policy

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is changing its visitation policy until further notice.

Here are the changes:

  • Visitors must be 12 years old or older.
  • Visiting hours in acute care areas (ICU, medical/surgical units, labor and delivery, telemetry) will be from Noon to 4 p.m.
    • For operating rooms, that time frame does not apply and one visitor (with proof of vaccination) can stay with the patient.
  • Behavioral health unit visitation will be from 1-2 p.m.
  • One designated inpatient visitor will be permitted at a time. The patient or their legal representative will determine who this is.
  • Anyone accompanying a patient for a service or visiting an inpatient must provide proof of vaccination. Exceptions may be made in end-of-life situations.
  • After-hours visits may be permitted in cases involving labor and delivery, pediatric patients, the emergency room, patients with special needs, essential support people or end of life.

Masks are required at all times.

Visitors cannot visit patients with an active diagnosis of COVID-19. Additionally, any visitors showing signs of COVID-19 will not be permitted.

