Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center holding COVID testing Monday at Wrobel Towers

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will conduct community COVID-19 testing from 1-4 p.m. on Monday.

It will be at Wrobel Towers at 800 Niagara Ave. in the Cataract City.

NFMMC says testing will be supported by CDGB funds allocated by the city. It will be free for city residents.

Those being tested must provide a saliva sample. Officials say eating, drinking, smoking (including vaping), and brushing teeth is prohibited for at least 30 minutes before testing to ensure a valid sample.

The medical center will notify those who test positive. NFMMC says pre-registration is recommended but not required.

To register or for information, call 716-278-4496.