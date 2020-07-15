Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center honors those impacted by COVID-19

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is honoring the community and staff members hit hard by the coronavirus.

The facility dedicated a tree to those impacted by the disease at Schoellkopf Park today.

Organizers say they wanted to recognize the resilience and perseverance of the community and the dedication of medical workers during the pandemic.

Pastor Craig Pridgen, who has been very open about his battle with the coronavirus, attended the tribute today.

He called workers at the hospital heroes.

There was also a moment of silence held to celebrate those who lost their lives to COVID.