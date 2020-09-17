Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center hosting COVID diagnostic testing at Tops

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will conduct diagnostic testing for COVID-19 from 1-4 p.m. tomorrow at the Tops at 1000 Portage Road in Niagara Falls.

Officials say a Memorial Medical Center physician will provide prescriptions to authorize tests for residents.

There will be no charge for the testing. It’s supported by community development block grant funding allocated by the City Council and Mayor Robert Restaino.

NFMMC says testing will be conducted by collecting saliva samples to be analyzed by a WNY lab.

According to the Memorial Medical Center, those who want to be tested should not eat or drink anything, brush their teeth, smoke tobacco, or vape for 30 minutes before testing.

The medical center will notify people who test positive.

