NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is hosting more COVID testing clinics next week.

You can get tested next Tuesday between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the afternoon at St. Vincent DePaul Church.

And there will be one next Friday at Niagara’s Choice Federal Credit Union on Packard Road.

That’s also from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The testing is free if you live in the Cataract City.