Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center offering options for telemedicine

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is offering telemedicine options at its six primary care sites.

“Effective immediately, we are pleased to offer a telemedicine option to our patients,” Dr. Simmanjeet Mangat, the hospital’s medical director of primary care services, said. “This is especially timely given the reluctance some patients may have to leave their homes during the current COVID-19 pandemic.”

This option allows patients to meet with their care providers through video, whether that be via smartphone, tablet or computer.

Video visits are available during regular office hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The hospital says “virtually all insurance companies” cover the cost of telemedicine visits.

Here are the numbers to call for scheduling appointments:

Niagara Falls Memorial Primary Care (Golisano Center): 278-4151

Summit Family Health Center (Suite 200): 297-8260

North Tonawanda Primary Care Center: 694-0535

Lewiston Primary Care: 298-4050

Grand Island Family Practice: 773-6181

Summit Family Health Center (Suite 500): 297-8260

