NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center resumed COVID-19 testing today.

It was held at Beloved Community Center on Calument Avenue.

You’re required to give a saliva sample if you’re being tested.

The testing targeted neighborhoods identified as COVID-19 hot spots.

Leaders say testing is important to help slow the spread of the virus.

There will be more community tests sites through the rest of the month.

The next one is this Friday at Spallino Towers on 10th Street.