Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center resumes visitations at Schoellkopf Health Center

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center says residents at the Schoellkopf Health Center are now able to receive visitors for the first time since mid-March.

Schoellkopf Administrator John Durno tells us the center now meets the requirements to resume visits, including having no COVID-19 cases for 28 days.

Visitations will be limited and by appointment only.

“Weather permitting, visitation will be limited to outdoor areas, with no more than two visitors per resident at a time,” Durno said. “Visits will be limited to 30 minutes and visitors under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult guardian. In the event of inclement weather, indoor visits will take place only in designated areas. Indoors or outdoors, social distancing will be required.”

Officials say when entering the building, visitors will be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and have their temperatures taken.

They will also have to complete a questionnaire that includes their recent travel and contact information, and those who do not pass the screening or exhibit any signs or symptoms of COVID will not be allowed in.

Visits will be between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

For more information, call 716-278-4591.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.