Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center revises visitation policy amid coronavirus outbreak

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–To afford better protection to patients, staff, and visitors against the coronavirus outbreak, the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center revised its visitation policy.

A spokesperson for the hospital says while viewed as temporary, the new policy will remain in effect until further notice but will have regular reviews.

Changes will include:

Visiting hours on the medical units will now be from 12 noon to 6 p.m. daily

Patient visitation will be limited to immediate family members/significant others who have been authorized by the patient

No more than two visitors at a time will be allowed to visit a patient

Visitors under age 14 will not be permitted

The hospital also says it will not grant authorization to:

People who have visited Italy, South Korea, China, Japan, or Iran within 14 days

People who have experienced shortness of breath, fever, runny or stuffy nose, vomiting, diarrhea, or respiratory symptoms in the past three days

People who have been exposed to someone with influenza, respiratory virus, diarrhea, or coronavirus (COVID-19) within 14 days

All visitors will sign in at Memorial’s first-floor information desk and at the nurses’ station at the unit they visit.

Emergency Department visitors will sign in at the registration desk in the ER1 waiting room, according to a spokesperson.

“While we realize these changes may result in some inconvenience, it is incumbent upon us to utilize the utmost caution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to protect our patients, staff and the community,” said Memorial Vice President & Chief Nursing Officer JoAnn Pellegrino.

Behavioral health visiting hours will remain unchanged.