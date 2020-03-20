Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center temporarily suspending all elective surgeries

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is temporarily suspending all elective surgery procedures at the close of business Friday.

Officials say the action aims to make more inpatient beds available in anticipation of an increase of patients with COVID-19.

In suspending elective surgeries, Chief of Surgery Michael Mitchell, M.D. said, “The safety of our patients, staff and community is of paramount importance to us and we will remain a fully functional surgery department. Only essential, urgent or emergency cases will be performed for the time being.”

The medical center tells News 4 they’re hoping to resume a full surgical schedule on April 13, which could be pushed back further given the situation.

“We urge our patients who have elective surgery scheduled before that date to phone their physicians and reschedule those procedures,” Dr. Mitchell said.