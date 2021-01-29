Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to allow limited visitors

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time since December, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will begin allowing limited patient visitation in its acute care areas.

The updated policy comes with a number of safety restrictions:

Visiting hours on the medical/surgical units including Labor & Delivery and Surgery will be from 12 noon to 4 p.m. daily

Visitation to the ICU will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Exceptions may be made in end-of-life or labor and delivery situations

Visitation in the Emergency Department will be limited to one person, who must remain in the treatment room

One individual per patient may accompany patients scheduled for gastrointestinal, interventional or cardiac catheterization procedures, and appointments or treatment at the Golisano Center for Community Health

A caregiver may accompany each patient to the Golisano Medical Oncology Center

Visitation on the behavioral health floors will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Only one visitor per patient at a time will be permitted in the building

All visitors will be required to undergo a medical screening upon entering the medical center and sign in at the nurses station on the unit they visit

The following people won’t be permitted to visit patients:

Individuals who have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 or who are persons under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19

Individuals wanting to visit a medical center patient who has an active diagnosis of COVID-19 or who is a person under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19

Individuals who have been in contact with someone who is actively infected with COVID-19 or had contact with a person who is actively under investigation for COVID-19 within 10 days

Individuals under quarantine for any other reason including out of state travel as defined by the most current New York State travel advisory

Anyone who reports or exhibits shortness of breath, fever, cough or other potential COVID-19 symptoms. This is without exception.

Individuals under age 14.