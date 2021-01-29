Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to allow limited visitors

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time since December, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will begin allowing limited patient visitation in its acute care areas.
The updated policy comes with a number of safety restrictions:
- Visiting hours on the medical/surgical units including Labor & Delivery and Surgery will be from 12 noon to 4 p.m. daily
- Visitation to the ICU will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Exceptions may be made in end-of-life or labor and delivery situations
- Visitation in the Emergency Department will be limited to one person, who must remain in the treatment room
- One individual per patient may accompany patients scheduled for gastrointestinal, interventional or cardiac catheterization procedures, and appointments or treatment at the Golisano Center for Community Health
- A caregiver may accompany each patient to the Golisano Medical Oncology Center
- Visitation on the behavioral health floors will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Only one visitor per patient at a time will be permitted in the building
- All visitors will be required to undergo a medical screening upon entering the medical center and sign in at the nurses station on the unit they visit
The following people won’t be permitted to visit patients:
- Individuals who have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 or who are persons under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19
- Individuals wanting to visit a medical center patient who has an active diagnosis of COVID-19 or who is a person under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19
- Individuals who have been in contact with someone who is actively infected with COVID-19 or had contact with a person who is actively under investigation for COVID-19 within 10 days
- Individuals under quarantine for any other reason including out of state travel as defined by the most current New York State travel advisory
- Anyone who reports or exhibits shortness of breath, fever, cough or other potential COVID-19 symptoms. This is without exception.
- Individuals under age 14.
