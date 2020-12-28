Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to give COVID vaccine to some outside groups

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is going to begin giving the COVID-19 vaccine to high-risk groups that provide services outside the hospital.

These groups have Priority 1A, according to New York State:

Emergency medical services personnel

Medical examiners, coroners and funeral workers

Agency staff and residents living in congregate living situations run by the state Office Persons with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD)

Agency staff and residents living in congregate living situations run by the state Office of Mental Health (OMH)

Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) staff members

Last week, frontline medical workers and nursing home residents started getting vaccinated.