Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to give COVID vaccine to some outside groups

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is going to begin giving the COVID-19 vaccine to high-risk groups that provide services outside the hospital.

These groups have Priority 1A, according to New York State:

  • Emergency medical services personnel
  • Medical examiners, coroners and funeral workers
  • Agency staff and residents living in congregate living situations run by the state Office Persons with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD)
  • Agency staff and residents living in congregate living situations run by the state Office of Mental Health (OMH)
  • Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) staff members

Last week, frontline medical workers and nursing home residents started getting vaccinated.

