Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to honor those impacted by COVID-19

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Tuesday in Niagara Falls, there will be an event honoring those who have been impacted by the coronavirus.

Taking place at Schoellkopf Park on the downtown campus of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, the program will celebrate the resilience of the community and the dedication of the employees at the hospital and Schoellkopf Health Center.

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center says a tree honoring the people who have been impacted by the virus will be dedicated. Also, a moment of silence will take place, in honor of those who died.

In addition, vocalist and registered nurse Hiliary Poole will perform a selection written about the pandemic.

The event will take place on July 14 at 11 a.m.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.