Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame honors new inductees

Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame honored the class of 2020 Thursday.

The class was first introduced back in October, but the pandemic prevented a formal celebration.

These musicians finally got together for a special event at the Rapids Theater.

Inductee Marsha McWilson says the ceremony is a dream come true.

“Born and raised here in Niagara Falls, singing at the age of six. This building was the first movie I ever saw. Zippidy doo-dah. And I said I’m going to be on that screen and tonight is the night I’m up on that stage. So everything is a full circle for me tonight,” said inductee Marsha McWilson.

Nominations for the class of 2021 will be accepted through August 31.

