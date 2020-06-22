Niagara Falls officials say state park is open for business

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. ( WIVB) It’s home to one of the Seven Wonders of the World. Niagara Falls, New York.

And what better escape than checking out three waterfalls and the oldest state park in the country.

“That was created by Frederick Law Olmsted to preserve this beautiful natural wonder. For some people the best part isn’t even the amazing view, ” said John Percy, President and CEO of Destination Niagara.

Whether you’re looking to eat play or gamble, many people say it’s not hard to fall in love with this city. ​

“People really want an open space. The park here is very open. I think people will feel safe and comfortable and protected here,” Percy said.

