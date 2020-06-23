Niagara Falls organization to receive nearly $15,000 grant to help home buyers

FILE- In this June 8, 2018, file photo a for sale sign stands in front of a house. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — NeighborWorks Community Partners Niagara Falls will receive a nearly $15,000 grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Housing Counseling program.

Rep. Brian Higgins announced this on Tuesday afternoon.

“Navigating the home buying process is confusing and convoluted,” he said. “NeighborWorks Community Partners Niagara Falls is there to help guide residents through the process.”

The organization helps provide Niagara Falls residents with resources related to buying, repairing or keeping a home. Those services include energy assessments, credit repair assistance and home buying education.

It was founded in 1979 as Niagara Falls Neighborhood Housing Services.

