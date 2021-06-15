Niagara Falls, other landmarks to be lit blue and gold, fireworks scheduled to celebrate end of COVID-19 restrictions

Fireworks set off from the Canadian side light up the sky over Niagra Falls late July 3, 2016, part of the July 4th US Independence Day celebrations, in Niagra Falls, New York. / AFP / Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

(WETM) – New York landmarks will be lit blue and gold and fireworks are scheduled to set off across the state in celebration of 70 percent of New York adults receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the end of COVID-19 restrictions, some of which have been in place for over a year.

“This is a momentous day, and we deserve it,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday during his announcement.

Gov. Cuomo: State’s COVID-19 mandates are lifted, effective immediately

Firework displays will be held at 10 landmarks beginning simultaneously at 9:15 p.m. at the following sites.

Albany

Empire State Plaza

Albany, NY 12228

Binghamton

Binghamton University M Lot

4400 Vestal Parkway E

Vestal, NY 13850

Jones Beach

Jones Beach State Park

1 Ocean Parkway

Wantagh, NY 11793

Lake Placid

Lake Placid Club

Lake Placid, NY 12946

New York City

New York Harbor

Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls State Park

Goat Island Road

Niagara Falls, NY 14303

Nyack

Memorial Park

4 Depew Ave.

Nyack, NY 10960

Rochester

Rochester Dome Arena

2695 E. Henrietta Rd

Henrietta, NY 14467

Syracuse

NYS Fairgrounds

581 State Fair Blvd

Syracuse NY 13209

Utica

Downtown Utica

100 Whitesboro Street

Utica, NY 13502

The following landmarks will be lit in blue and gold tonight, June 15, in honor of reaching this COVID milestone:

Empire State Building

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

“472 days ago, it was impossible to fathom that 70 percent of New York’s adults would have received their first COVID vaccination by this point. What felt years away has been accomplished in less than one,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we celebrate lifting restrictions and resuming our reimagined normal, we also reflect on the hard work of New York State’s essential workers and we remember those we lost. New Yorkers have always been tough, but this last year has proven just how tough they are. Congratulations, New Yorkers, on all that your hard work has accomplished.”

All state-mandated COVID restrictions are lifted, effective immediately, across commercial and social settings, including:

Sports and recreation

Construction

Manufacturing

Trade

Child care

Camps

Food services

Offices

Real estate

Buildings

Agriculture

Fishing

Forestry

Amusement and family entertainment

Personal care services

Gyms

Retail

Malls

Movie theaters

“Effective immediately, commercial, social, construction — all across the board, businesses are open,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Capacity restrictions, cleaning and sanitizing protocols are gone. It’s up to individuals and places. The CDC and federal guidelines are there for public transit and younger school grades.”