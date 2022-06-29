NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Niagara Falls, children will have plenty of activities this summer, and families will have an easier time finding out what there is to do.

City leaders announced what they call a one-stop shop for summer youth activities. It includes a schedule for pools and splash pads, along with dance, art, cooking, theater and selected sports.

They said it’s a chance to bring children together once again.

The Boys and Girls Club programs start next Tuesday.

To find out about the activities, and how to register, click here.